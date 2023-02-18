Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Legato Merger Corp. II accounts for approximately 1.1% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $5,538,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $4,960,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,411,000.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Legato Merger Corp. II in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:LGTO opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $11.14.
Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.
