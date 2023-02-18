Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Legato Merger Corp. II accounts for approximately 1.1% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $5,538,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $4,960,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,411,000.

Get Legato Merger Corp. II alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Legato Merger Corp. II in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance

In other news, Director John Ing bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Brian Pratt bought 484,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,989,690.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 484,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,690.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Ing bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 684,436 shares of company stock worth $6,982,691 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:LGTO opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Legato Merger Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.