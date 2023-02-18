Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.
Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 92.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.
Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %
EXR stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.