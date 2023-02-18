Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 92.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

EXR stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

