F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 51,539 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in F5 by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $146.88 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,204. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

