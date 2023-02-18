Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 619.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $682.19 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $710.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $633.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.77.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

