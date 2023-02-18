FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.96 million. FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.02) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FARO stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after buying an additional 77,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

