FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.96 million. FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.02) EPS.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.
Shares of FARO stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $57.99.
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
