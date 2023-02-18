Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $114-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.81 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

Fastly Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 695,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 98,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.