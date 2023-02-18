Fei USD (FEI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $371,323.79

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003997 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $419.66 million and approximately $371,323.79 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.00559978 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $442,169.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

