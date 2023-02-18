Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $355.01 million and $79.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00080022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00057645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00029046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001114 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

