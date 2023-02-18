Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIG) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIG – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.40. 74,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 37,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.