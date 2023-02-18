Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Down 0.2%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.85 and last traded at $42.88. Approximately 3,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.