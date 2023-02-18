Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 31st

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

NYSE FNF opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 495,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 365,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

