Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.5 %

FIS stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -6.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

