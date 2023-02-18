Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,173 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SelectQuote by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote Trading Down 8.4 %

NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.06 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SelectQuote Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.