First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 918,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.00. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CEO T Michael Price purchased 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

