First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

CIBR opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

