First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.