First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $85.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $86.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

