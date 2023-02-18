First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $20.30 on Friday. First United has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
First United Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. First United’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First United
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First United (FUNC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.