FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $45.35 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00012330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $45.35 million and approximately $11,360.32 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00423159 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,920.29 or 0.28030826 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.05976715 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,548.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

