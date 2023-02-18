FORA Capital LLC Acquires 3,332 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cigna by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $301.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.67. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.