FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 19,123 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. FORA Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,752,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 481,898 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 94,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $101.95 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

