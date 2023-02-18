FORA Capital LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 167.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 113.5% in the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.0% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $716.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $729.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

