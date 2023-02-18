FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.83 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.75.

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $677.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $591.24 and its 200 day moving average is $569.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

