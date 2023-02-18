FORA Capital LLC Invests $3.03 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $211.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

