FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in IQVIA by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.54.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.79.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

