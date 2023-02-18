FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 44,923 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

