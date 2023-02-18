FORA Capital LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

