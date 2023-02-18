FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $395.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $605.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

