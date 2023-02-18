Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.39.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.