Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 53,150 shares changing hands.

Fortune Minerals Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

