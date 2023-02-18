Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Forward Air Stock Up 3.6 %

FWRD opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $117.57.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Forward Air by 4,152.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 42.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Articles

