Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 122,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Forward Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FORD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 23,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,670. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Featured Stories

