Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Stock Price Down 0%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.98 and last traded at $36.07. Approximately 14,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 17,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 208,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter.

