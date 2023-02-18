Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Update

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,010,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 20,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.