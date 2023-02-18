Freshford Capital Management LLC Sells 715,710 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Freshford Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715,710 shares during the period. Angi accounts for about 1.3% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Angi worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Angi by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,517,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Angi by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Angi by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Angi by 27.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 509,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Angi by 7.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,799. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research firms have commented on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

