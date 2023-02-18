FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Trading Down 0%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 2,949 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter.

