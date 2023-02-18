FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Trading Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 3,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter.

