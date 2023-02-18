FuelCell Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 29,194 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 179% compared to the typical volume of 10,457 call options.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,751,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 482,423 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,472,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 988,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FCEL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.76. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

