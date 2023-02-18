Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Down 4.5%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.64). Approximately 2,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.67).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of £13.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.78.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

