FY2022 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAA’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 875,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after purchasing an additional 670,490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IAA by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,032,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
