G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after buying an additional 626,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,671,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

