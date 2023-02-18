G999 (G999) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $6,243.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00079349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00028701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000244 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

