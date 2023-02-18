Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,800 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Trading Up 0.5 %

About Galapagos

Shares of GLPG opened at $39.43 on Friday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

