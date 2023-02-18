Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.50 ($15.59) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $6.16 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -616.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

