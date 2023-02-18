Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Down 1.5%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.66. 19,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 24,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Galway Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$44.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

