Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $346.02 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.