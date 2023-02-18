Gas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $154.40 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Gas has a market cap of $208.71 million and $154.40 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00014338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.
