GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GEAGF opened at $45.26 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

