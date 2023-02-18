GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
GEE Group Price Performance
NYSE JOB opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.80.
GEE Group Company Profile
