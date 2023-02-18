GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GEE Group Price Performance

NYSE JOB opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.80.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.