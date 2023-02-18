Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Capitalization Achieves $836,046.20

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $836,046.20 and $123.94 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

